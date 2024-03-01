National Fish and Chip Awards names its winners including Ship Deck, The Fish Works and Pier Point Restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
The best fish and chip shops have been honoured today at the esteemed National Fish and Chip Awards, which was hosted by comedian Rob Beckett.
The awards celebrate excellence throughout the fish and chip industry both on home shores and for the first time this year, international ones too.
The heavily anticipated event was attended by guests which included fish and chip business owners, industry partners and sponsors including its headliner, Norwegian Seafood Council representative, Seafood from Norway.
Over the last few months, businesses have been ‘plaice-d’ under a microscope, applicants have been grilled with interviews and skills tests by sector specialists. Industry knowledge and sustainable practices have been pored over and unannounced mystery visits were made but the hard work has paid off and the winners are reeling in the rewards.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Here are the businesses which have taken ‘pole’ position in their categories.
Takeaway of the Year
1st: Ship Deck – Caerphilly, Wales
2nd: Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington, County Durham
3rd: The Fish Works – Largs, Scotland
Restaurant of the Year
1st: Knights Fish Restaurant - Glastonbury, Somerset
2nd: Pier Point Restaurant – Torquay, Devon
3rd: Noah’s - Bristol
Field to Frier
Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham
Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year
Jamie Russo from Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland
Newcomer of the Year
Redcloak Fish Bar - Stonehaven, Scotland
Employee of the Year
Jamie Toland – Taylors, Greater Manchester
Mobile Operator of the Year
Jojo’s Fish and Chips – Stafford, Staffordshire
Multiple Operator of the Year
Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham
Environment and Sustainability Award
Whiteheads Fish and Chips - Hornsea, East Yorkshire
Staff Training and Development Award
The Real Food Café - Tyndrum, Scotland
Marketing & Innovation Award
Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff, Wales
Quality Accreditation Champion
French's Fish Shop - Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
Overseas Fish and Chip Shop
Wright’s Fish and Chips - Georgia, USA
Supplier of The Year Award
Ceres
Outstanding Achievement
Derek Dews, T.Quality
"Bursting with pride"
Speaking about the event, awards organiser and President of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook said: “The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has been a remarkable experience to be part of. Our winners and finalists have put their all into making their fish and chip businesses stand-out for all the right reasons.
“It’s no secret that the sector has been hit hard by economic hardship, yet we have seen firsthand how chippies up and down the country, and overseas, are thinking fast on their feet to defy the odds without compromising on ethical standpoints, quality and most importantly, great tasting fish and chips.
“We are bursting with pride for our winners and other contenders. It’s a privilege to be able to support and encourage them further and they should all be proud of what they’ve achieved.
"Fish and chip teams rarely have a moment to pause but we hope everyone takes some time to enjoy the celebrations ahead of getting back to what they do best.”
What about Lancashire fish and chips?
It wasn't Lancashire's year, but there are no shortage of quality fish and chip shops in the county. Take a look at some of our favourites in the links below...