Here are 17 chippies in and around Preston that have managed to score 4 stars or more out of 5 on Google.

You've finished the last of your leftover turkey and the fridge is looking bare.

The motivation to cook is at an all time low after the mammoth task that was Christmas dinner, and one option is getting increasingly more appealing.

Fish and chips!

We've compiled a list of 17 fish and chip shops in and around Preston that have scored the best Google reviews to help you decide where to go.

Is your favourite chip shop on the list? If not, email [email protected].

1 . Bill & Bens Chippy Maitland Street, Preston, PR1 5XQ | 4.7 our of 5 (278 Google reviews) | "Wonderful chippy and extremely well priced compared to others." Photo Sales

2 . Wee Chippy Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | 4.7 out of 5 (103 Google reviews) | "Lovely chippy. Freshly cooked, lovely fish and chips. Staff are ace too." Photo Sales

3 . Mister Eaters Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE | 4.6 out of 5 (111 Google reviews) | "Best chippy in England. Great service and friendly staff." Photo Sales