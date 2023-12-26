News you can trust since 1886
17 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Preston, according to Google reviews

Here are 17 chippies in and around Preston that have managed to score 4 stars or more out of 5 on Google.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Dec 2023, 12:02 GMT

You've finished the last of your leftover turkey and the fridge is looking bare.

The motivation to cook is at an all time low after the mammoth task that was Christmas dinner, and one option is getting increasingly more appealing.

Fish and chips!

We've compiled a list of 17 fish and chip shops in and around Preston that have scored the best Google reviews to help you decide where to go.

Is your favourite chip shop on the list? If not, email [email protected].

1. Bill & Bens Chippy

2. Wee Chippy

3. Mister Eaters

4. Mother Hubbard’s

