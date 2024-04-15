M&S threaten to leave Blackburn as store and Issa Brothers’ firm fight against planning refusal
Marks & Spencer along with a property firm owned by Blackburn’s ‘billionaire brothers’ will try to overturn the council’s decision to refuse planning.
The popular supermarket chain has expressed their desire to relocate to Frontier Park retail hub at Whitebirk, which is located off Junction 6 of the M65.
The retail hub is owned by Blackburn billionaire brothers, Mohsin and Zuber Issa and their property arm Monte Blackburn Ltd.
However, Hyndburn Council's planning committee has been advised by officers to refuse the application for the new £10m store when it meets in a few days.
Reasons for refusal include objections from Blackburn with Darwen Council who say there were better alternative sites for the store.
Monte Blackburn Ltd have released a statement saying how the firm would seek to overturn the decision.
The statement said: "We will continue to strive to secure the necessary approvals for the project with our partners to demonstrate that the benefits of our proposals outweigh the sole technical drawback."
It was back in November, that the Local Democracy Reporting Service first announced that M&S was planning on vacating its current site in King William Street, Blackburn.
The plans to move its Blackburn branch include a larger store, a new food hall and a wider range of products.
M&S had warned it would likely quit the town if the move was not given the green light.
An M&S spokesman said: "With shopping habits changing, we need to have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space.
"The new fresh market food hall - double the size of the existing food hall in Blackburn - would offer customers a much wider range of delicious, great quality M&S Food at trusted value,
"However should the application be refused by Hyndburn councillors, then it is likely that M&S will leave Blackburn."
