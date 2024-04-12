Marks & Spencer's plan to relocate from Blackburn centre to Issa brothers-owned retail hub suffers setback
Marks & Spencer has seen their proposal to relocate from Blackburn town centre to an out-of-town retail hub suffer a major blow.
The retailer wanted to move its Blackburn branch to Frontier Park retail hub at Whitebirk, which is located off Junction 6 of the M65.
M&S announced its plans to vacate its current site on King William Street back in November, with plans to move into a larger store, featuring a new food hall and wider range of products.
The retail hub is owned by Blackburn billionaire brothers, Mohsin and Zuber Issa and their property arm Monte Blackburn Ltd.
However, in response to these proposals, Hyndburn Council's planning committee has been advised by officers to refuse the application for the new store when it meets next week.
Reasons for refusal include objections from Blackburn with Darwen Council who say there were better alternative sites for the store.
These locations include a site Carl Fogarty Way and on the former Thwaites Brewery land originally earmarked for a new Morrisons superstore before the supermarket chain pulled out of the move last month.
Additional objections came from a nearby resident as well grocery giant Tesco, who have a store just a mile away from the retail hub.
All 120 staff would be offered jobs at the new site which would be double the size of the existing one if the move goes ahead
Now the application by Monte Blackburn Ltd is due to be debated by councillors on Hyndburn Council's planning committee on Wednesday.
Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn with Darwen Council's growth boss councillor Quesir Mahmood: "We were obviously disappointed when M&S said it was leaving Blackburn town centre.
"If planning permission is refused for the Frontier Park site we would be happy to help them find a location in the town."
A report from the planning committee said: "The proposed M&S Food store is aimed at supporting the business model which seeks to accelerate the number of new M&S Food Halls, whilst also providing a clothing and home offer via their in-store click and collect facilities.
"The conclusion is that permission in principle be refused for the following reasons: the council considers that there are preferable sites which are available, suitable and viable for the proposed development.
“Therefore the application fails to demonstrate compliance with the requirements of the sequential test as set out in policy."
Monte Blackburn Ltd declined to make an immediate comment.
Marks and Spencer has been approached for comment.
