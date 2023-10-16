Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two months have passed since Molly Mae Hague bid farewell to her position as the creative director of Pretty Little Thing.

Recent reports suggest that she is now in the process of launching an entirely new company.

The 24 year old mother of one, and partner to boxer Tommy Fury, is keen to capitalise on her popularity, by launching her very own lifestyle brand to rival the likes of Holly Willoughby ’s Wylde Moon.

The company, entitled MMH Lifestyle, was officially incorporated on July 25 2023.

Molly’s porfolio, which already contains fake tan brand Filter by Molly-Mae, MMH International, FMM Cosmetics and MMH Group Holdings, is expanding even further, with a new brand to release more lifestyle and beauty content than before.

The Sun has called it a “secret project” that she has been working on for months.

Revealing the plans to The Sun, a source told the publication: ”Molly's branching out into a lifestyle brand - fans are always asking where she got her home decor from, where her clothes are from and for her hair and beauty tips so it'll be a huge success."