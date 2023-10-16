News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Molly-Mae to 'launch huge lifestyle brand' to rival Holly Willoughby and Kourtney Kardashian after leaving PLT just months ago

According to her Companies House listing, Molly-Mae has filed new documents under the company name MMH Lifestyle, it was officially incorporated on July 25th 2023.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two months have passed since Molly Mae Hague bid farewell to her position as the creative director of Pretty Little Thing.

Recent reports suggest that she is now in the process of launching an entirely new company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 24 year old mother of one, and partner to boxer Tommy Fury, is keen to capitalise on her popularity, by launching her very own lifestyle brand to rival the likes of Holly Willoughby ’s Wylde Moon.

The company, entitled MMH Lifestyle, was officially incorporated on July 25 2023.The company, entitled MMH Lifestyle, was officially incorporated on July 25 2023.
The company, entitled MMH Lifestyle, was officially incorporated on July 25 2023.
Most Popular
Read More
Love Island star Tommy Fury beats YouTube star KSI in boxing ring

Molly’s porfolio, which already contains fake tan brand Filter by Molly-Mae, MMH International, FMM Cosmetics and MMH Group Holdings, is expanding even further, with a new brand to release more lifestyle and beauty content than before.

The Sun has called it a “secret project” that she has been working on for months.

Revealing the plans to The Sun, a source told the publication: ”Molly's branching out into a lifestyle brand - fans are always asking where she got her home decor from, where her clothes are from and for her hair and beauty tips so it'll be a huge success."

"Everyone thinks it could be as big as Holly Willoughby's company - or even Kourtney Kardashian 's Poosh!”

Related topics:Holly WilloughbyPretty Little Thing