News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Love Island star Tommy Fury beats YouTube star KSI in boxing ring

Love Island star Tommy Fury has beaten YouTube personality KSI on points in their widely anticipated fight in Manchester on Saturday.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Oct 2023, 11:23 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fury recently defeated Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February and his win over KSI extends his record to 10-0 as a professional.

Brother Tyson, the WBC heavyweight champion, watched on at ringside as Fury landed several eye-catching blows. Despite being penalised a point for repeatedly punching the back of KSI’s head, Fury was given 57-56 by two judges with a third scoring the contest 57-57 after six rounds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Fury was on Love Island, he met Molly-Mae Hague who he is now engaged to and has a daughter called Bambi.

Tommy Fury has defeated KSI in a shock win in front of a sold-out crowd at the AO Arena. The professional boxer beat the Youtuber in a majority decision on Saturday nightTommy Fury has defeated KSI in a shock win in front of a sold-out crowd at the AO Arena. The professional boxer beat the Youtuber in a majority decision on Saturday night
Tommy Fury has defeated KSI in a shock win in front of a sold-out crowd at the AO Arena. The professional boxer beat the Youtuber in a majority decision on Saturday night
Most Popular

Hague posted to Instagram before the fight saying “Let’s go baby!!!”.

‘There will never be another Tyson Fury’

Speaking to DAZN after the fight, Fury said he is “changing my family’s life, fight by fight, I am changing my little daughter’s life”.

“I said from day one, there will never be another Tyson Fury, I’m just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the fight, KSI called the decision a “robbery” and was visibly angry with the decision.

He said: “I understand, I’m the YouTuber and you’re the boxer, you have to win, I understand.”

Read More
Freddie Flintoff: From England cricket captain, Top Gear host to a reported £9m ...

The pair exchanged words after the judge’s decision before Fury left the ring.

KSI has a large following on YouTube and has become a successful entrepreneur and musician.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were few spare seats to be seen and those that were filled up long before Fury’s entrance after 11.30pm to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

KSI came into the arena in a green Lamborghini alongside rapper Giggs.

Earlier in the night, YouTuber Logan Paul was awarded a disqualification win over mixed martial arts fighter Dillon Danis in the final round.

Related topics:KSIYouTubeManchesterSaudi Arabia