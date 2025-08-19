Meeting of minds makes growing creative sector top of the agenda

Lack of funding, hits to the night-time economy and the threat to jobs from ever-emerging AI (Artificial Intelligence) are just some of issues facing those working locally in art, design, fashion, music, theatre, video gaming and publishing, which were discussed when a group of creative industry leaders gathered at County Hall, Preston, to look at how to protect and grow the sector through training.

They met at a drop-in session at the invitation ofEd Matthews-Gentle, of Creative Lancashire, and Chris Trickett, Business Directorat Community CVS, a charity tasked with supporting individuals, organisations and communities across Lancashire achieve their full potential through access to training.

Chris, who heads up Community CVS’ Business & Skills Team, explained: “The creative sector is currently going through a huge change but the jobs it offers are greatly sought after. Its industries not only drive economic growth but have the potential to enrich all of our lives by bringing joy and inspiration.

“It is essential we support and grow the sector locally, which is why we invited content creators, designers, videographers and makers to name just some of those represented to get-together with ourselves and other bodies such as Lancashire County Council, which share a vested interest in helping creative companies.”

Chris added: “The drop-in session enabled us to better understand some of the issues facing the sector as well as the opportunities for growth. We are now looking at training solutions for a course starting in September that may help those within the sector overcome their industry’s adversities and seize its potential. We are very grateful to everyone who attended for sharing an insight into their fascinating industry.”

Places on the course will be the heavily subsidised and open to all creatives aged 19 and above working within Lancashire’s boundaries.

Among those to attend the drop-in session was Luigi Carnovale, of Designlsc, Chorley. Luigi said: “I really think a course is valuable for anyone looking to get on in this profession. There aren’t many learning programmes out there aimed specifically at creatives and designers."

For further information on the course, which will run one a day a week for 10 weeks, email [email protected] or telephone 01254 503043 for an informal chat.

For further information on Community CVS, visit https://www.communitycvs.org