The listing on Zoopla has led to speculation about its future, with some shoppers fearing the retailer might be leaving South Ribble after 36 years of trading at its Bamber Bridge store.

In fact, the branch in Cuerden Way was the very first Matalan store opened in the UK back in 1985.

But shoppers need not fret.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matalan's Bamber Bridge store has been put up for sale with a price tag of more than £6million. Pic: Google

Estate agents Avison Young say Matalan has a lease in place until May 2032. It currently pays rent of £576,000 per year and this is set to rise to £737,000 in 2027.

So it appears Matalan will be staying put for the foreseeable future, with its landlord merely seeking to offload the 58,306 sq ft building to property investors.

Just the other year, Matalan completed a refurbishment of the store, which the estate agent says "shows their commitment to the property".

You can view the listing on Zoopla here.

Matalan has been approached for comment.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months.