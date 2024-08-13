Marsden Building Society donates £30k to Lancashire causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eleven Lancashire causes have been awarded a total of £30,000 in grants from the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation.

The Society’s Charitable Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote financial well-being, social inclusion, and environmental improvement within its local communities.

Through its Charitable Foundation, the Society strives to positively impact the lives of local people by providing funding to causes that align with its values.

The funding will support a variety of impactful community projects, including:

● AFC Fylde Community Foundation will use the funding to teach year 11 pupils from Lytham St Anne’s High School and Saint Bede’s Catholic High School about employment, education and finances.

● Carers Link Lancashire will deliver a series of bi-weekly well-being sessions for registered carers over 50 in Burnley, Barrowford, Colne and Nelson.

● Colne Citadel will run additional bingo sessions for over 50s, providing food and drinks and socialising opportunities.

● Colne Open Door Centre will offer a financial well-being course to equip locals with the skills for a better financial future.

● Female Friendship Forum will provide activities such as yoga, arts and crafts and opportunities to get closer to nature for women over 50 struggling with mental well-being in the Pendle area.

● Fylde Rugby Community Foundation will expand their ‘Walking Rugby’ programme into Lytham to help vulnerable and isolated locals aged 50+.

● Heartbeat North West Cardiac Care will provide cardiac rehabilitation exercise classes in Lytham for people with cardiovascular disease or at high risk.

● Nature Warriors will deliver 30 sessions to young people from Burnley and Pendle, focusing on reducing their carbon footprint.

● Parochial Church Council of St James will expand its activities for Blackburn and Darwen locals, as well as purchasing equipment to support existing events.

● TramShed Theatre Company will launch a new pilot project called ‘Hill Billy Rock,’ engaging Blackpool locals aged 50+ in performing arts and dance workshops.

● Whitewell Bottom Pre-School will make its large outdoor area more accessible and support staff in taking the children to its local community centre allotment in Rossendale.

The Charitable Foundation funds are managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which works closely with organisations to help ensure their charitable donations have the greatest impact where they’re most needed.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: "Supporting local communities is at the core of what it means to be a mutual organisation. We aim to leave a lasting impression on our community by funding initiatives that support and improve the lives of local people. We’re incredibly proud to support the vital work of these organisations and fully acknowledge the profound impact these projects will have on our community members.”

Kelly Court, Programmes Manager at the Community Foundation for Lancashire, added: “The Community Foundation for Lancashire are delighted to be working with Marsden Building Society as their charitable fund continues to grow, awarding vital grant funding to community organisations and projects that are making a real and tangible difference to people across Lancashire.”

Since launching in 2023, the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation has donated £60,000 to various charitable causes. For more information about the Society and its contributions to its local communities, visit www.themarsden.co.uk.