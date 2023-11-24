Marks & Spencer has announced it will leave one of it’s town centre sites in Lancashire.

M&S in King William Street, Blackburn

The retail giant said that it will leave it's base in King William Street, Blackburn, and instead will offer a new M&S Foodhall in Blackburn’s Frontier Park retail park, owned by the Issa Brothers.

There has been no timeframe given for the changes, or an explanation of why the offer will only be food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Heaps, Regional Manager for M&S, said they had been looking for a new location for some time.

He said: “We’re excited to announce our proposals to open a brand-new M&S Foodhall in Blackburn at Frontier Park retail park, which would offer local customers a much wider range of M&S Food products.

"The new fresh market-style Foodhall would offer shoppers a range of new features including displays of great quality, trusted value produce from M&S Select Farms, and a show-stopping new M&S Bakery offering fresh daily-baked breads and pastries.

“With the lease on our current Blackburn store expiring in the next few years, we have been looking for a new local location with the right space to offer shoppers the very best of M&S. In line with the proposed opening, our existing Blackburn store would close once the development is completed.”

Double the current food offer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “As the new Foodhall would be more than double the size of our current food offer in Blackburn, there will be opportunities for all colleagues working in our current store to move to work in the new store or other stores in the local area.

“These plans are part of our store estate rotation and investment programme – shopping habits are changing and we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space to offer our customers a brilliant shopping experience.

“We’re looking forward to working with the site developer EG Group as they continue to progress their planning application to bring forward this exciting new development and we will keep the local community updated as our plans progress.”