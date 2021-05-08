Manchester Airport: The 'green list' destinations such as Portugal you can travel to without needing to quarantine

It comes after The Department for Transport announced a 'green list' on Friday, May 7 which outlined 12 destinations people can fly to without needing to quarantine on return to England.

Destinations on green list include Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, the Falkland Islands, Israel and Portugal – including the Azores and Madeira.

Also on the green list are the territories of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

Manchester Airport - Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Ryanair and Easyjet are offering direct flights to Faro in the Portugese Algarave from around £120.

Portugal plans to welcome UK tourists who have had a recent negative test, have recovered from the virus and therefore have antibodies, or had both doses of a vaccine.

Ryanair, Easyjet and Jet2 are still offering a host of other destinations to fly to - however, many of these are on the amber list.

Destinations include many cities and towns in Spain, Greece, Italy, Cyprus and Croatia.

However, these popular holiday destinations are currently on the "amber list".

That means people returning from those countries must take two post-arrival tests.

They are also required to self-isolate at home for 10 days, although they can reduce that time if they take an additional negative test on day-five.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said “you should not be travelling to these places right now”.

Airlines are also offering holidays to various destinations in Turkey, however, the country has been moved onto the "red list" alongside Nepal and the Maldives.

Those returning from a red list country must stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £1,750.