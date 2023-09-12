Watch more videos on Shots!

The man behind Preston North End’s much-loved Deepdale Duck mascot has hung up his feathers for good.

Simon Nash has retired from his role as the famous pitchside cheerleader after 27 years in the role.

Simon was an ever present fixture on home matchdays, providing entertainment and the odd moment of mischief for supporters.

He was also a hugely important figure in the local community, regularly paying visits to local schools and community events within the Preston area, to help inspire the next generation to get themselves down to Deepdale, as well as bringing smiles to faces of people of all ages.

Simon became ill during 2022 which meant he was unable to attend home matches and he has now made the decision to step away from his role.

In a statement Preston North End said the club feel it wouldn’t be right for Deepdale Duck to continue without Simon and so the mascot will be retired.

In a thank you to Simon for the tremendous service which he has given to Preston North End, the club will invite him and his family to attend an upcoming home match and Simon will then be presented on to the pitch at half-time where fans will also be able to pay their thanks.

PNE will now look to establish a brand new mascot and supporters will be involved in this process.

Preston North End Community and Education Trust will work with local schools, where young fans will be given the opportunity to design the new mascot, while supporter groups will also be involved in discussions.

The best ideas and designs will then be put to the wider fanbase, and a decision on PNE’s new mascot will be made.

Speaking about Simon’s retirement, club secretary Ben Rhodes said: “Simon has been an integral part of the club and the local community for almost three decades in this role and we look forward to providing him with a big send off at Deepdale.

“It only seems right that after almost 30 years of the Duck, he makes his final nesting place, before we find another inspirational mascot to bring joy to as many faces going forward as Simon has done in years gone by.