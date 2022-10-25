Major Sky broadband outage reported across Lancashire including Preston, Burnley and Blackburn

The broadcaster and telecommunications company confirmed the outage in Lancashire at 10.15am on Monday (October 25).

Residents across the county were subsequently left without broadband, with some reporting services went down at around 1am.

Outages were not just limited to Lancashire, with customers in the Greater Manchester area also reporting problems with their broadband.

“There is currently a multiple exchange outage … affecting Broadband, Talk and Fibre customers,” a spokesman for Sky said.

“We are sorry for any inconveniences caused by this outage.”

The Sky Help Team said they did not know when the problem would be fixed, but teams were working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Hundreds of Sky customers were left without broadband across Lancashire (Credit: Marco Verch Professional Photographer/ Flickr)

The reported outage – on the second day of the half-term break – followed the news WhatsApp had also gone down, leaving people unable to send or receive messages.

Will I get any compensation if I have been affected by the outage?

Whilst you're paying for your broadband service, you will be entitled to compensation for when it goes awry.

You'll need to make sure you report the outage so your provider is aware of the problem, but then you will likely be entitled to compensation automatically.

If you want to make a complaint to the Sky customer service team, they can be reached on 0333 7591 018.

What is automatic compensation?

Sky is signed up to the Automatic Compensation Scheme alongside other broadband providers.

The Automatic Compensation Scheme means broadband and landline customers get their money back from their provider when things go wrong.

But you don't have to ask for it, and it should just be given to you automatically.

If your broadband stops working, you simply have to report the fault to your provider to be in line for the compensation.