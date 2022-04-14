'Major improvements' needed at Preston restaurant after inspectors score it 1-out-of-5 for hygiene

Itsy’s Street Food in Friargate – which sells Thai food – was given the low rating after being inspected by food safety officers from Preston City Council on Thursday, March 17.

The result, published by the Food Standards Agency, concluded that ‘major improvements are necessary’ in the management of food safety.

This includes having systems or checks in place to ensure that food is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Itsy's Street Food in Friargate, Preston has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after being inspected on March 17

It said improvements were also necessary in regards to hygienic food handling, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

But Itsy’s fared better when it came to the cleanliness and condition of its kitchen and building, which inspectors found had good standards of hygiene.

It was found to have good ventilation, hand washing facilities and appropriate pest control “to enable good food hygiene”.

Itsy's Street Food restaurant and takeaway in Friargate, Preston opened last September at the former Taste of Thailand. It was awarded a hygiene score of just 1 out of 5 after an assessment on March 17.

Itsy’s Street Food has been approached for comment.

Preston City Council declined our request for the food safety officer’s full report, on which this rating is based.

How do food safety inspector’s judge a business?

Following a food hygiene inspection by a food safety officer, a business is rated from zero to five, with five representing a very good premises and zero for those that need urgent improvement.

Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards.

The local authority food safety officer has several enforcement options available, as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.