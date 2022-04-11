Preston takeaway told ‘major improvements' needed after scoring 1-out-of-5 in hygiene inspection
A takeaway in Preston has been given a one out of five rating for food hygiene after a recent inspection.
Mr Fredy’s in Blackpool Road – which sells pizzas, burgers and kebabs – was given the low rating after being inspected by food safety officer's from Preston City Council on Tuesday, March 15.
The result, published by the Food Standards Agency, said ‘major improvements are necessary’, particularly in the management of food safety.
This includes having systems or checks in place to ensure that food is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in the future.
It said improvements were also necessary in regards to its cleanliness and the condition of its kitchen, including ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.
In relation to food handling, Mr Fredy’s hygiene standards were found to be ‘generally satisfactory’, with inspectors “satisfied with the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food”.