Mr Fredy’s in Blackpool Road – which sells pizzas, burgers and kebabs – was given the low rating after being inspected by food safety officer's from Preston City Council on Tuesday, March 15.

The result, published by the Food Standards Agency, said ‘major improvements are necessary’, particularly in the management of food safety.

This includes having systems or checks in place to ensure that food is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in the future.

It said improvements were also necessary in regards to its cleanliness and the condition of its kitchen, including ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

In relation to food handling, Mr Fredy’s hygiene standards were found to be ‘generally satisfactory’, with inspectors “satisfied with the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food”.

Preston City Council declined our request for the food safety officer’s full report, on which this rating is based.

How do food safety inspector’s judge a business?

Following a food hygiene inspection by a food safety officer, a business is rated from zero to five, with five representing a very good premises and zero for those that need urgent improvement.

Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards.

The local authority food safety officer has several enforcement options available, as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.