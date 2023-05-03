The blonde bombshell from Love Island series nine took to the streets of Longridge with her famous father, Carl Foggerty to visit the popular Fell Bistro in Longridge.

Claudia, her father Carl, and mother Michaela Fogarty sipped on a bottle of Prosecco at the award-winning Bistro. Claudia posted an array of snaps from the sunny evening (May 3) to her Instagram which has 508,000 followers, praising the Fell Bistro for being ‘amazing’.

Alex Blamire, operations director from the Fell, said: “To have such a well-known, local family coming to visit us was amazing. They were such a pleasure to be around and we can’t wait to see them again.”

Chefs: Brett Thornton, Sean Wrest and Jon Postings along with Love Island star Claudia Fogarty.

The Fogarty family are from Blackburn and are well known for Carl Fogarty, 57, often known as Foggy, being an English former motorcycle racer and one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time before later appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. Claudia Fogarty stepped into the limelight after she appeared on series nine of Love Island earlier this year as a bombshell.

New head chef, Brett Thornton, previous head chef, Sean Wrest and sous chef Jon Postings, cooked for the famous family at the Longridge Fell Bistro. The urban bistro opened in September 2022 and is a joint venture between Matt Willdigg, chef director, Oli Martin, chef director and Alex Blamire, operations director.

A photo from Claudia Fogarty's Instagram.

A photo from Claudia Fogarty's Instagram of father Carl Fogarty.

A photo from Claudia Fogarty's Instagram.

