Popular takeaway Lostock Hall Kebab House has shut for 6 weeks
Lostock Hall Kebab House in Hope Terrace announced it would be closing its doors for an extended period from July 25.
The takeaway, which has a 4.4 rating (out of 5) on Google reviews, said it will reopen on Monday, September 2.
Kebab shop owner Ramazan Onemli said the reason for the six-week summer closure was to allow him and his staff to take a ‘well-deserved holiday’.
Announcing the closure on Facebook, he said: “Dear Customers, We hope this message finds you well.
“Lostock Hall Kebab House will be taking a short break from July 25th to September 2nd for a well-deserved holiday.
“Rest assured, we’ll be back and ready to serve you our delicious kebabs again starting September 2nd.
“For any inquiries or future orders, please email us at [email protected].
“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to seeing you soon!
“Warm regards, Lostock Hall Kebab House.”
