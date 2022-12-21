Courtesy of the Love Longridge volunteer-run group, the same organisation that arranged the recent Soap Box Derby, the Pram Box races will recommence in a completely different way this year from how residents town remember them from yesteryear. Previously, teams dressing up and visited the bars and pubs of the village with a pram dragging along but the annual event was cancelled in 2016 after 36 years of village fun.

Love Longridge this year hopes to recreate the fun from the Pram race but in a different turn of events, with 11 games connected through eight pubs and bars in the town the fancy dress will still be the same, but no additional props are required. Angela Bartley from the town’s business group Love Longridge has been instrumental in launching this new initiative, she said: “Historically, Longridge held a Boxing Day Pram Race, the spirit of which we wanted to recreate this year. However, there are strictly no prams this time around and the emphasis is on friendly competition in our wonderful hospitality venues. It’s a great way to shake off that Christmas turkey and spend a fun-filled afternoon with your friends and families.”

Clowning Around at the 2012 Longridge Pram Race.

What is the Pram Box Race?

There will be a series of 11 games held in eight of the town’s pubs, bars and clubs where teams of four to six players will test their skills across a diverse range of challenges. The challenges faced by the teams are set out by the Love Longridge group as Ring Toss, Play Your Cards Right, Shuffleball, Flip the bottle, and the eagerly anticipated Twerk Pong. More than anything else though the afternoon promises to be full of laughter and high spirits as friends and rivals come together to celebrate our wonderful community spirit at this special time of year. Everybody will be adorned in fancy dress and prizes will be on offer throughout the competition.

Where will the Pram Box Race Games be held?

The games will commence across the popular bars of Longridge:

Kiss in the 2010 Longridge Boxing Day Pram Race.

Longridge Cricket Club (2 Games)

Alston

Wilfrids (2 Games)

Applejacks

Bartleys

Tap & Vent

Conservative Club (2 Games)

Dog Inn.

When are they?

The games take place on Boxing day this year, registration on the day will be between 11am and 11.55am at the Civic Hall, Longridge. All team members must attend registration, sign the disclaimer, and collect their wristbands and game card. Then the games will take place throughout the day and various different venues scheduled to host games.

How can I apply?

