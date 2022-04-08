Location of Preston’s new Five Guys restaurant confirmed as planning application submitted

An application submitted to Preston City Council has revealed Five Guys plans to take over the former Frankie & Benny's restaurant at Deepdale Retail Park.

The American burger chain has a number of restaurants in Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Liverpool, but currently none in Lancashire.

A report submitted with the application said: “The application site was last occupied as a Frankie & Benny’s who have now vacated and is adjacent to car parking for the wider retail park.

“The retail park benefits from good pedestrian links from the shopping park to the surrounding neighbourhoods.

“The site is not listed or within a Conservation Area and is not subject to any further planning designations.”

Five Guys intends to alter the outside of the building with new doors and illuminated signage and to “enhance the appearance of the unit”.

“The alterations and advertisement proposed is considered to be of a design and style that is appropriate to the context of the development within an existing retail park,” the report added.

“The resultant appearance will not be overly dominant or out of character with the wider retail park setting and would not harm the visual quality of the building nor the surrounding streetscape.

“The proposals are therefore considered to adhere to planning policy and the guidance of Preston City Council.”

Rumours a new Five Guys restaurant could open in Preston surfaced in February after three new jobs were advertised in the area.

Job vacancies were posted for a permanent shift manager, assistant manager and general deputy manager, with salaries of £24,000, £27,000 and £29,000 respectively.

All three roles were open for applicants despite no news coming from the chain about a branch opening in Preston.

Five Guys is best known for serving a range of made-to-order burgers and hot dogs, as well as fries and milkshakes.