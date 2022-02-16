American burger chain Five Guys could be coming to Preston, as the brand has advertised three new jobs in the area.

If a branch launch is to happen in Preston, this would be the first Five Guys in Lancashire.

On their website and shard to LinkedIn, Five Guys has posted job vacancies for a permanent shift manager, assistant manager and general deputy manager in Preston, with salaries of £24,000, £27,000 and £29,000 respectively

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Guys has published job vacancies in Preston suggesting a branch is coming soon.

All three roles are currently open for applicants, despite no other news coming from the chain about a Preston branch launch.

Although an exact location is not disclosed for a possible site, the job opportunities are accompanied by a map, with the location pin being placed on 20 Guildhall Street, which has been the home of the independent burger chain We Don't Give A Fork since 2017.

Guildhall Street, just off Friargate, is also home to Fino Tapas, cocktail bar All Hopes No Promise, craft beer and wine bar Niko, Smokin V's Real Barbecue and Phileas Foggs Dining Room.

Set up as a family business in Virginia, USA in 1986, Five Guys now has over 1,000 venues worldwide, including 113 in the UK.

A Five Guys in Preston would be the first in the whole of Lancashire.

Although the chain has a number of restaurants in the neighbouring Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Liverpool regions, there are currently none in Lancashire or Cumbria.