Five Guys could be coming to Preston as fast food chain advertises for new local jobs
The opening of a Five Guys in Preston would be a county first.
American burger chain Five Guys could be coming to Preston, as the brand has advertised three new jobs in the area.
If a branch launch is to happen in Preston, this would be the first Five Guys in Lancashire.
On their website and shard to LinkedIn, Five Guys has posted job vacancies for a permanent shift manager, assistant manager and general deputy manager in Preston, with salaries of £24,000, £27,000 and £29,000 respectively
All three roles are currently open for applicants, despite no other news coming from the chain about a Preston branch launch.
Although an exact location is not disclosed for a possible site, the job opportunities are accompanied by a map, with the location pin being placed on 20 Guildhall Street, which has been the home of the independent burger chain We Don't Give A Fork since 2017.
Guildhall Street, just off Friargate, is also home to Fino Tapas, cocktail bar All Hopes No Promise, craft beer and wine bar Niko, Smokin V's Real Barbecue and Phileas Foggs Dining Room.
Set up as a family business in Virginia, USA in 1986, Five Guys now has over 1,000 venues worldwide, including 113 in the UK.
Although the chain has a number of restaurants in the neighbouring Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Liverpool regions, there are currently none in Lancashire or Cumbria.
Lancashire Post has contacted Five Guys and We Don't Give a Fork for more information.