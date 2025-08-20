Local Business Shows Huge Support for HAPPA with Generous Donation and Sponsorship

HAPPA (Horse and Pony Protection Association) is delighted to announce the generous support from Lancashire House Clearance and Waste Services Ltd, who have kindly donated two brand-new washing machines to the Charity and sponsored a stable in the Walter Bartley Building, at the Charity’s Shores Hey Farm.

Based in Bamber Bridge, Preston, Lancashire House Clearance and Waste Services Ltd is a family-run business specialising in full and part house clearances, rubbish removals, bereavement clearances and responsible recycling. With a strong commitment to reducing landfill waste and giving back to the local community, they have built a reputation for reliability, compassion and outstanding service across Lancashire and beyond.

The donation will help HAPPA maintain the highest standards of care for the horses and ponies at the Farm, with the washing machines ensuring that rugs, numnahs, and other essential equipment are kept clean and hygienic. Sponsoring a stable also means that residents will benefit from direct financial support towards their daily care.

Gail Sargent, Owner of Lancashire House Clearance and Waste Services Ltd, shared why the cause is so close to her heart, “Horses have always been a huge part of our family life, all my children have ridden, and I know first-hand the joy and comfort horses bring. Being able to support HAPPA in their work means so much to us and we hope our contribution makes a real difference to the horses in their care.”

Sarah Arthur, CEO of HAPPA, expressed her gratitude, “We are incredibly thankful to Gail and her team for their generosity and for choosing to support HAPPA in such a meaningful way. The washing machines will be a huge help in our day-to-day operations, and the stable sponsorship will directly benefit all our rescued horses. It’s wonderful to see a local business investing in the welfare of animals and our community.”

HAPPA relies on donations, sponsorships, and community support to continue its mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming equines in need. This partnership with Lancashire House Clearance and Waste Services Ltd is a shining example of how local businesses can make a real and lasting impact.

HAPPA is committed to building strong relationships with local businesses and community groups to create partnerships that benefit both the Charity and the wider region. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available for companies of all sizes, from sponsoring a stable or an individual horse to supporting key events, education programmes and welfare initiatives.

These partnerships not only help to safeguard the Charity’s work but also offer valuable promotional benefits, demonstrating a company’s commitment to animal welfare and community engagement. Businesses interested in working with HAPPA can find out more at www.happa.org.uk or by contacting the Charity directly on 01282 455992.