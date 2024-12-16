Leyland Trucks’ Helping Hand delivers festive joy to Derian House Children’s Hospice

This holiday season, Leyland Trucks’ charity arm, Helping Hand, has brought the spirit of Christmas to life with a generous £3,000 donation to Derian House Children’s Hospice, making a meaningful impact on families across Lancashire.

The gift was made possible thanks to a donation to Helping Hand from DAF dealership Ford & Slater, which was directed to the hospice following a unanimous vote by Leyland Trucks’ Helping Hand Committee.Derian House provides vital respite and end-of-life care for more than 400 babies, children, and young people annually, relying on community support to meet its £6 million yearly operating costs.Helping Hand used the funds to bring joy to the hospice’s young residents and their families.

Colleagues from Leyland Trucks hand-delivered hundreds of gifts from Derian House’s Christmas Wish List, including chocolate selection boxes, board games, fidget toys, and worry dolls. These thoughtful presents are sure to spread the magic of Christmas throughout the hospice.

Beyond the festive gifts, Helping Hand partnered with Derian House’s Wellbeing & Play and Sibling Support teams to contribute to their #SayMyChildsName campaign. A portion of the donation will cover the creation and delivery of 100 free personalised stamps for bereaved families, featuring their child’s initials. This compassionate initiative allows parents to include their child’s memory in Christmas cards – a touching gesture at an emotionally-charged time of year.

Personalised Stamps

The donation marks the continuation of a longstanding relationship between Helping Hand and Derian House. Over the years, Helping Hand has raised funds through events such as Linking Leyland; a summer fundraising tradition that strengthens community ties.

“Supporting Derian House has always been close to our hearts,” said Stuart Derbyshire, Leyland Trucks vehicle finishing manager and Linking Leyland event lead. “Our workforce drives the success of Helping Hand, from selecting the charity to participating in events such as Linking Leyland. Seeing my colleagues come together for such meaningful causes is truly inspiring.“

"This Christmas, our team’s decision to support Derian House was unanimous. Visiting the hospice and witnessing their incredible work firsthand has only deepened our commitment to making a difference in our community.”Phil Jones, director of operations at Leyland Trucks and Helping Hand chairman, added:

“Derian House is a remarkable organisation doing invaluable work for families across Lancashire and beyond. Supporting their efforts, not just during the holidays but year-round, is something we’re incredibly proud of.

Selection Boxes gifted to Derian House

“Our aim as a major local employer is to create a lasting positive impact on our community. The passion of our team is what makes Helping Hand so successful, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Derian House in the future.”

Emma Jacovelli, fundraising manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “We are overwhelmed by the incredible kindness of Leyland Trucks and Helping Hand – their generous donation and thoughtful gifts will bring our children and families so much joy this Christmas.

“They have also covered the cost of 100 personalised stamps, which will help bereaved families include their child's name when signing Christmas cards – a deeply meaningful gesture.

“We are so grateful for their continued support, which plays a vital role in helping us care for families across the Northwest."