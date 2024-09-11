A takeaway was told its burgers were “unfit for human consumption” after a visit by food safety officers.

Inspectors were shocked to find ‘decomposed burgers’ on their latest visit to Chesters in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland.

The takeaway was handed a 1-star rating out of 5 after food safety officers declared its raw beef patties had deteriorated “to a level unfit for human consumption”.

Food hygiene inspectors found burgers decomposed to a level "unfit for human consumption" at Chesters in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland | Google

Environmental health officers from South Ribble Borough Council visited the premises on May 14 and found a number of issues in addition to the inedible burgers.

“Major improvement necessary”

They concluded that “major improvement was necessary” in relation to management of food safety at Chesters. They also found “improvement was necessary” in regards to the takeaway’s cleanliness and the condition of its facilities and building.

Their report stated that drinks had been stored in the rear yard, pizza ingredients were being stored at too high a temperature and the takeaway was in need of “a deep clean”.

The inspection also found that the takeaway did not have a food safety management system in place and there was no evidence staff had recently undertaken food hygiene training to a sufficient level.

Visible grease was also noted by inspectors on walls, units, fridge doors and hand wash basin.

However, inspectors were not too concerned about the takeaway’s hygiene in terms of ‘food handling’, saying standards were “generally satisfactory”. This included the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food at Chesters.

Chesters in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland was hit with a 1-star hygiene rating (out of five) after an inspection in May 2024 | Lancashire Post

The Council’s food safety officers issued Chesters with three recommendations to urgently improve its hygiene standards.

These included implementing a cleaning schedule, staff handling high-risk foods to undertake formal refresher training every three years and any staff suffering from food poisoning symptoms excluded from handling food for 48 hours.

Chesters were contacted for comment.