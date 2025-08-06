LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Manchester welcomes TWO new assistant Master Model Builders

Creative duo set to bring fresh ideas and expertise to the North West's premier attraction

LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Manchester has expanded its building expertise with the exciting appointment of two new Assistant Master Model Builders - Nathan Jones and Jamie Peebles.

The creative pair will be joining Master Model Builder Jacob McPeake to bring even more amazing LEGO® themed experiences to families across the North West.

Nathan brings years of LEGO building experience and a love for taking LEGO sets apart and rebuilding them in completely new ways. Meanwhile, Jamie combines his passion for LEGO with a background in acting and teaching, giving him brilliant insight into what gets children excited about creative building.

Both new Assistant Master Model Builders have already completed their first challenge: creating a build that represents them personally. Nathan designed an impressive board game - style concept, while Jamie fulfilled a childhood dream by crafting a detailed LEGO robot mech.

The duo will be working alongside Jacob to create stunning new displays for MINILAND, lead creative workshops, and inspire the next generation of LEGO builders. They'll also be developing exciting new interactive experiences and seasonal displays to keep the attraction fresh and fun throughout the year.

From leading creative workshops to answering every LEGO related question imaginable, Nathan and Jamie are set to make every visit to LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester even more memorable for families.

James True, General Manager of LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Nathan and Jamie to our Master Model Builder team. Their passion for LEGO building and commitment to inspiring creativity makes them perfect additions.

"Having two Assistant Master Model Builders means even more interactive experiences and creative workshops for families to enjoy. Both bring unique skills that will enhance what we can offer our guests."

Nathan Jones said:

"I've always loved re-arranging sets and transforming them into new and exciting creations - what is LEGO about if not sparking imagination with the bricks you receive?

“I find inspiration anywhere and everywhere, whether it's listening to music on my way to work or just starting with some basic bricks and seeing what emerges from the chaos of ideas. I can't wait to share that creativity with our visitors and help them discover their own building potential."

Jamie Peebles added:

"No day will be the same, with new exciting LEGO challenges every day. I love getting to spread joy and creativity through LEGO building, it's brilliant to work somewhere that celebrates imagination and accepts everyone for who they are.

“Having worked with children before as a teacher, I know what gets them engaged. There's nothing better than seeing a child's face light up when they create something they're truly passionate about, it reminds me of being a kid myself, spending Christmas mornings building new sets well into the evening."

To discover more about LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester and book your visit, go to: https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/manchester/