Laughter to be served up as entrepreneurs gather for lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Paradise Rooms at Blackpool Pleasure Beach will play host to this year's Lancashire Entrepreneurs' Lunch

It will be the 19th year for the annual networking and business social event which attracts business people from right across the county to the seaside.

After a break due to the coronavirus restrictions, the lunch is back in the attraction’s Paradise Rooms off Ocean Boulevard, and guests are promised a combination of top food and comedy as well as the chance to meet oher businesses and find out all the latest news.

Steve Royle will be the host at the event

Award-winning comics, including host Steve Royle, Justin Moorhouse, Jamie Sutherland and Scott Bennett, will take to the stage for the social event from noon on Friday, May 6.

Lunch will start with French onion soup served with gruyere croutons and will be followed by a fish course which will be prawns pil-pil served with ciabatta and a chilli oil infusion.

The main course is to be roast sirloin of beef accompanied by seasonal vegetables, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and a rich stock gravy. Dessert will be giant raspberry pavlova followed by a coffee and cheese station.

Bosses said Blackpool Pleasure Beach had hosted the Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch for almost two decades and it had become one of the most popular networking events in the calendar.

Comedian Justin Moorhouse is also on the bill at the Lancashire Entrepreneurs' Lunch

A spokesman from Blackpool Pleasure Beach said it was an important annual event which allowed businesses to get together to make new contacts and let their hair down a little.

They said: “It is our annual invitation to join us for an afternoon of fabulous food and hilarious comedy in the Paradise Room, Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

"The lunch always proves to be very popular with the business community across the county and limited places are still available.

"It’s a great opportunity to meet new contacts and catch up with the present ones. Businesses owners and representatives will be able to reach a wide range of suppliers from across Lancashire and create new business opportunities.”