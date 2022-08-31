Lancashire wellbeing company chosen for Small Business Saturday campaign

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, which provides wellbeing strategy and training for organisations, was founded by psychologist Lee Chambers in 2020, inspired by his journey to learn and walk again. They have been selected to be part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line- up, which showcases impressive, independent businesses from across the nation.

Now in its 10th year in the UK, Small Business Saturday will return on December 3, with a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses, particularly as they face mounting economic challenges over the winter.

British psychologist Lee Chambers of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing

On being chosen as one of the nation’s most inspiring companies, Lee Chambers said: “Being selected for this year’s Small Business 100 is a real honour and even more so in it’s anniversary year.

"It is great to be featured alongside some of our friends, such as the Wellbeing Farm and Wakuda.

"It’s a challenging time at the minute for many small businesses, so being part of a supportive community of inspirational businesses is the biggest bonus of being recognised.”

Michelle Ovens CBE, the director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “It’s fantastic to celebrate small firms just like Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing as part of our 10-year anniversary of the campaign.

“Over the past decade we have been able to spotlight dynamic businesses from across the nation, who remind us of the incredible tenacity and determination of small firms in this country. It’s brilliant to have Essentialise in this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up.”

A grassroots, not-for-profit campaign, Small Business Saturday first came to the UK in 2013 and has grown into an iconic campaign celebrating small business success. It encourages consumers to “shop local” and support businesses in their communities.