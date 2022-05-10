Inscape Interiors has appointed Simon Hodgkinson as business development manager and Geoff Wilson as technology administrator.

The appointments will boost Inscape’s business development expertise and capacity, supporting the company’s growth aspirations.

Paul Partington, business development director at Inscape Interiors, said: “Because our clients are predominantly main contractors in the construction industry, our team needs to have a solid understanding of construction sector procurement as well as strong relationships with the wider built environment community.

Geoff Wilson and Simon Hodgkinson have re-joined Inscape Interiors

“In Simon and Geoff, we have recruited two highly knowledgeable and skilled people who also epitomise our values of putting people and relationships first.”

Simon is re-joining the Chorley-based team after working in procurement roles for construction companies based in Manchester City Centre.

He worked for Inscape for 14 years earlier in his career, starting out in factory production and on-site installation roles before he moved into business development.

He will be responsible for generating new leads and projects, as well as looking after existing client relationships.

Simon said: “Serving my apprenticeship as a precision engineer after leaving school and working in manufacturing for Inscape before moving into business development means I’ve been on both sides of the relationship. It’s given me a really rounded understanding of the unique pressures that both suppliers and main contractors face in the procurement of major projects.”

Geoff is also re-joining Inscape after a role with software developer Logma Systems Design.

He previously spent seven years as a software developer for the firm between 2013 and 2020. His new role with Inscape is focused on helping the company maintain efficient use of its CRM and estimating systems as well as incorporating new software that can support the company’s sales and business development activity.