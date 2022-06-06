Lauren Stonnell of Chase Erwin which has been bought by Panaz

Overseen by Panaz Holding’s chairman, Tony Attard, Chase Erwin will be led by chief executive officer, Lauren Stonnell, who has returned to the business to accelerate the brand’s strategic growth objectives.

Panaz, which has been based in Lancashire for 35 years, will continue to be managed by chief executive officer, Rollie Attard, who is responsible for leading the company’s continued expansion throughout the hospitality, healthcare and corporate markets.

Specialising in crafted fabrics in sophisticated colour palettes for the luxury residential and commercial sectors, Chase Erwin’s textile collections are mainly derived from organic textures including silk, linen, cashmere and wool.

Speaking of the acquisition Tony Attard said: “Panaz holdings is the corporate vehicle that will drive the new group of companies specialising in the Interiors fabrics industry, using both horizontal branding and vertical manufacturing strategies. Chase Erwin fits into that strategy because it will use many existing resources within the Panaz group to grow the brand.

“Both Panaz and Chase Erwin were founded in 1986 upon cultures of customer service and innovation. Whereas Panaz specialises in the commercial sector, leisure and medical, Chase Erwin is renowned for designing and manufacturing carefully crafted interior fabrics that perfectly encapsulate the delicate beauty of natural fibres. I look forward to working with Lauren and the Chase Erwin team as we begin our new partnership.”

With its flagship showroom in London, Chase Erwin has an established presence in Europe, America and Asia, with its luxury fabrics distributed globally.

Lauren Stonnell said: “This is an extremely exciting chapter in Chase Erwin’s rich history, as we embark on a new future with the support of Panaz Holdings. This investment will enable us to significantly increase our production capabilities, while simultaneously expanding our offering through the development of new textile and accessories collections.