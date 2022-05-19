Son of well known Lancashire business leader takes over chief executive role at family firm

Contract fabric manufacturer, Panaz, has announced that its current chief operating officer, Rollie Attard, will take over from his father, Tony Attard, as the company’s new CEO.

The firm said that since joining six years ago, Rollie had played an integral role in ensuring the business’ accelerated growth throughout the hospitality, healthcare and corporate sectors across Europe and America.

As Panaz’s new CEO, he will be responsible for leading the award-winning company’s sustained expansion throughout these industries by fostering the company’s continued commitment to technical innovation, design development and collaboration.

Tony Attard founder of Panaz

With an undergraduate degree in Financial Economics from Leeds University and a Masters in Management from London Business School, Rollie has extensive experience in sales and marketing management following roles at Gousto and Amazon.

Rollie joined Panaz in 2015 as the East Coast Regional Sales Manager for the USA, before returning to Panaz’s UK headquarters in 2018 as Chief Operations Officer.

Having led the firm for 35 years, Tony will now become chairman of the growing number of companies under Panaz Holdings, which includes Panaz Ltd, ESF Ltd and Chase Erwin Ltd.

Rollie said: “My father founded Panaz based on a culture of innovation and with a commitment to designing and supplying a complete range of beautiful and fire retardant contract fabrics that set the standard for both aesthetics and performance.

“This dedication continues to be reflected throughout all areas of the business as we work together to push the boundaries and expectations of contract fabric capabilities. I look forward to driving this even further as Chief Executive Officer and carrying on my father’s legacy.”

As former President for the British Contract Furnishings Association and honoured by the Queen for his contribution to design, Tony has been a driving force throughout the industry for his entire career.

Tony said: “Since I founded the business in 1987, Panaz has grown from just a handful of people to now being a stronghold of global designers and suppliers that achieve design excellence and differentiation through technical innovation. I am extremely proud of everything that we have achieved over the last 35 years and I look forward to seeing how the business grows with Rollie at the helm.”