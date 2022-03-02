Lancashire social media app earns praise in national awards

Chazbiz founder Ishaq Vaez said he was delighted that his social media app Chazbiz was highly commended at the 2022 British Muslim Awards.

Chazbiz is an alternative to other instant messaging apps and works with a different, more secure concept to the majority available, making it particularly suitable for businesses as well as ideal for everyday social users for those looking for an alternative privacy based switch.

Ishaq, a freelance IT consultant with more than 16 years of experience in IT and software, said: “It was fantastic to get this highly commended award so soon after Chazbiz launch.

Ishaq Vaez of Chazbiz with Social Beginning head Muhammad Seedat and the highly commended award

“Chazbiz works in a different way to other instant messengers. You have full control. It’s encrypted and we have our own secure server.