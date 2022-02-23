Lancashire security installations firm has changed owners following founders' retirement

Sysco Technical Solutions, which provides and project manages specialist security installation projects at high security sites has been acquired by its management team.

The Leyland firm was established in 2013 and has project managed the installation of perimeter security technology at a large Critical National Infrastructure site in recent years.

The company has been bought by Shawn Reed, Mark Beetham, Ian Hearle and Bradley Ogden.

Former owners at Sysco Technical Solutions have retired and a management buy-out has secured the firm's future. Pictured left to right are, Ian Hearle, Bradley Ogden, Shawn Reed, Stephen Gregson, Paul Mercer, Alan Ogden

The deal will allow the company’s previous owners, Paul Mercer and Alan Ogden, to retire, while the new management team at Sysco Technical Solutions intends to grow the business by targeting further security installation and management work at high security sites across the UK.

Shawn Reed, managing director, Sysco Technical Solutions, said: “Having worked closely with the outgoing management team over the course of many years, our desire to build on what they have achieved inspired us to purchase the company.

“The quality and pedigree of the Sysco product range and the achievements of the outgoing management team provide us with a strong base upon which to build and expand our client base.”

Paul Mercer, on behalf of the sellers, said: “We have worked in the industry for the past 45 years and felt it was the right time for us to let the company move forward with a new energy and vigour through a new management team that could no doubt carry this out.

“Shawn, Mark, Ian and Bradley have lots of experience within the field of perimeter detection systems and the associated technologies that work alongside this, enabling them to deliver turnkey packages for our clients to the highest standards. We could not be leaving the business in better hands.”

Sysco Technical Solutions was set up by the same team behind Security and Electrical Installations Ltd, which trades as SEI.

The business was established to tender for a CNI site security installation contract. Following the completion of the contract, Sysco has been bought by a team that includes several members of the management team that now owns and operates SEI after a separate management buyout earlier this year.

The sellers were advised by the corporate finance team at MHA Moore and Smalley. The advisory team was led by Stephen Gregson, supported by Judith Dugdale. Tony Medcalf and Michelle Taylor provided tax advice.

David Filmer from Forbes provided legal advice to the sellers. The buyers were advised by Nikki Whittle and Mairead Platt from Brabners.

Paul Mercer added: “Passing the company on means we can spend more time doing the things we all love and missed whilst building the business to what it is today.

“We would like to thank Stephen Gregson, Judith Dugdale and Tony Medcalf at MHA Moore and Smalley along with Forbes and Brabners for all their help and guidance throughout the transaction. We could not have done this without them.”

Stephen Gregson, MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “After supporting the previous shareholders of SEI through their retirement sale earlier in the year, we are proud to have worked with many of the same team to complete the transfer of Sysco to new ownership and deliver a deal which met the needs of both the management team and the existing shareholders of Sysco.