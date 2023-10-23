Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All branches will close on Christmas Day (December 25), Boxing Day (December 26), and New Year's Day (January 1) to allow staff to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.

It is thought Home Bargains will also close stores early on Christmas Eve (December 24), as in previous years.

Boxing Day has traditionally been a day of sales where town centres become packed with shoppers out to grab a bargain.

But in 2022, Aldi, B&Q, Homebase, Iceland, John Lewis, Waitrose, Lidl, M&S and more remained closed to give their staff a well deserved day off.

There are now calls for all shops to remain closed on Boxing Day this year.

In Lancashire, many residents were supportive of the proposal after being asked if they thought it was a good idea.

There are calls for all shops to close on Boxing Day in order to give staff members an extra day off (Credit: Ivan Radic, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Diane Stark said: “I agree. They work hard enough in the run up to Christmas and all year round.”

Susannah Haigh said: “They deserve a rest. They will be working their socks off on the run up to Christmas. It’s the same for the pubs as well. Give them a break to spend quality time with friends and families.”

Karen George said: “I agree. We don't really need the shops to open so go ahead and close. Give your staff the time off they deserve.”

Boxing Day has traditionally been a day of sales where town centres become packed with shoppers out to grab a bargain (Credit: James Manning/ PA)

Steph Sankey said: “Of course they should. I'm pretty sure the owners of these big stores won't be working and will be spending it with their families.”

Karan Tett said: “Personally think they should be shut from Xmas Eve until after New Year. Give people time with their families. I am sure no one will starve.”

But others thought it might be better for shops to stay open.

Judith Rothwell said: “Perhaps each business should discuss it with their employees first?

“People who are alone on Boxing Day or on a tight budget might prefer to work.

“Good bosses will listen to their employees, not random members of the public.”

Richard Cottle said: “I used to love working Boxing Day when in retail. Double time, plus I was always skint due to being on a low paid job and it’s a good trading day for store owners.

“Please ask retail workers their thoughts before jumping in with this do-gooder attitude.

“Why would you want to hobble both retailer store owners and store workers as we head into a recession and cost of living crisis?”

Dylan Drake said: “Not really not everyone celebrates Christmas and it is the day after anyways. If you want to be able to open your shop on this day I have no problems with that.”

Peter Bowden said: “The sales will just go online and another nail in the coffin for the high street.

“When I was young those extra payments working on busy holidays got me through the lean January. Amazon robots don’t stop for Christmas.