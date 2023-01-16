News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lancashire Post newsletters: Get Your Preston, Retro and Property delivered straight to your inbox absolutely FREE

If you like getting the very latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, we’ve got some good news for you.

By Adam Lord
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:53pm

Soon the Lancashire Post will be launching even more newsletters, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

As well as our daily news digest and regular PNE round-up, there’ll be Your Preston, for everything happening on your doorstep, as well as Retro and Property offerings.

Hide Ad

All our newsletters are completely FREE and only require a simple sign-up on our website.

We're launching even more new newsletters here at the Lancashire Post
Most Popular
Read More
Preston North End: Sign up to our new newsletter to get the very latest from Dee...

Here’s what to expect from our new newsletters:

Hide Ad

- Your Preston - What’s happening on your doorstep from roadworks, to new restaurants, events and everything else that affects you in and around Preston.

- Retro - Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more.

Hide Ad

- Property - Our weekly round-up of the most fascinating properties on the market - from real bargains to mansions and country estates

Our daily digest also lands in inboxes at 5.30pm from Monday to Friday with all the day’s top headlines.

Hide Ad

The recently-launched PNE round-up is sent out at least twice weekly, wrapping up the weekend’s biggest headlines on Monday and looking ahead to the action on Friday.

How to sign up to our new newsletters

Hide Ad

It couldn’t be easier really. Head to the newsletter section of our website and tick the boxes for the newsletters you want and enter your email address so we know where to send it.

What’s not to like? Sign up now ahead of the new newsletters launching at the start of February.

PrestonPropertyLancashire Post