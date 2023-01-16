Soon the Lancashire Post will be launching even more newsletters, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

As well as our daily news digest and regular PNE round-up, there’ll be Your Preston, for everything happening on your doorstep, as well as Retro and Property offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All our newsletters are completely FREE and only require a simple sign-up on our website.

We're launching even more new newsletters here at the Lancashire Post

Here’s what to expect from our new newsletters:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Your Preston - What’s happening on your doorstep from roadworks, to new restaurants, events and everything else that affects you in and around Preston.

- Retro - Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Property - Our weekly round-up of the most fascinating properties on the market - from real bargains to mansions and country estates

Our daily digest also lands in inboxes at 5.30pm from Monday to Friday with all the day’s top headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recently-launched PNE round-up is sent out at least twice weekly, wrapping up the weekend’s biggest headlines on Monday and looking ahead to the action on Friday.

How to sign up to our new newsletters

Advertisement Hide Ad

It couldn’t be easier really. Head to the newsletter section of our website and tick the boxes for the newsletters you want and enter your email address so we know where to send it.