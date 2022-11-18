Tired of scrolling through social media to find out what’s going on at Deepdale? Well our new North End newsletter will cut through the noise and deliver the Lilywhites latest straight to your email inbox.

We’ll be sending it out at least twice a week starting on Friday, December 9, the day before PNE return to action with the small matter of a Lancashire derby at Ewood Park against Blackburn.

It’s completely free and only requires a simple sign-up to ensure you’re getting North End news delivered to you at your convenience.

We're launching a new PNE newsletter

We’ll have all the usual array of content - from match action and reaction to analysis and comment - led by our North End reporter Tom Sandells.

The newsletter adds to all the other ways you can follow PNE with us be it on our website, Twitter or Facebook.

How to sign up for our PNE newsletter

It couldn’t be easier really. Head to the newsletter section of our website and tick the box for ‘Preston North End’ and enter your email address so we know where to send it.

Advertisement Hide Ad