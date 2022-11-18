News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Preston North End: Sign up to our new newsletter to get the very latest from Deepdale straight to your inbox

We’re launching a new way for you to get the very latest PNE news, previews, reaction and analysis.

By Adam Lord
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Tired of scrolling through social media to find out what’s going on at Deepdale? Well our new North End newsletter will cut through the noise and deliver the Lilywhites latest straight to your email inbox.

We’ll be sending it out at least twice a week starting on Friday, December 9, the day before PNE return to action with the small matter of a Lancashire derby at Ewood Park against Blackburn.

It’s completely free and only requires a simple sign-up to ensure you’re getting North End news delivered to you at your convenience.

We're launching a new PNE newsletter

Most Popular

We’ll have all the usual array of content - from match action and reaction to analysis and comment - led by our North End reporter Tom Sandells.

The newsletter adds to all the other ways you can follow PNE with us be it on our website, Twitter or Facebook.

How to sign up for our PNE newsletter

It couldn’t be easier really. Head to the newsletter section of our website and tick the box for ‘Preston North End’ and enter your email address so we know where to send it.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

What’s not to like? Sign up now ahead of our launch on December 9.

DeepdaleTwitterTom SandellsLancashire