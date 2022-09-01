Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paige Linley joins PWA Planning as a planner from Leith Planning, while Lewis Baldwin has been appointed as an assistant planner, having joined from Mono Consultants.

With over five years’ experience in town planning, Paige’s career highlights include achieving planning consent for an alternative provision school in Greenwich, project managing a mixed-use development scheme on Kensington High Street, London, as well as assisting with securing approval for a hotel near Heathrow Airport.

In her new role at PWA, Paige will work alongside the firm’s 18-strong team to prepare planning statements, manage the pre-application process, attend planning committee meetings, and negotiate with public bodies to progress applications in the commercial, industrial, housing, energy, sport and leisure sectors.

Paige is a student member of the Royal Town Planning Institute and recently completed a postgraduate diploma in Town Planning at Leeds Beckett University.

Meanwhile, Lewis, who is from Bolton, most recently worked as a graduate planning and acquisitions surveyor in Manchester city centre.

His new role as an assistant planner at PWA will see Lewis help secure planning permission for new housing, leisure and sports developments that the firm is bringing forward.

Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in planning from the University of Manchester in 2020, while he also holds a degree in geography.

Stella Walton, director of PWA Planning, said: “We’re excited to have both Paige and Lewis on board and are pleased to welcome them to the PWA Planning team.

“Their enthusiasm and expertise will help the firm deliver the surge in planning submissions that we’re helping our clients with – especially in the energy sector where we’re seeing increasing demand for new alternative energy schemes, including energy storage projects.