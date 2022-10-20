Mental health charity, Lancashire Mind, is looking for business sponsorship to help support its 2022 festive fundraiser, Mental Elf – with packages starting from as little as £100.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday 4 December with opportunities to sponsor the 5K and 10K runs, a mini 2K for children under 15 years, and the chance to enter corporate teams in the fun run.

Held at Witton Park in Blackburn, an average of 300 runners attend each year with ticket sales, donations and corporate sponsorship generating vital funds for the independently run mental health charity.

Emma Bateson, Fundraising and Communications Lead at Lancashire Mind, said: “Mental Elf is always a fantastic, fun event and a great chance for businesses to engage with their colleagues and customers – no matter their size or sector.

“This year, we are reminding people that they are not alone. With more ways than ever before to get involved, we hope to see colleagues and friends unite at Mental Elf to promote the importance of looking after each other, and ourselves, this winter.

“More than ever, mental health really does matter.”

There will also be a range of free family activities on the day including storytelling, face painting and interactive wellbeing workshops.

Emma added: “A huge thank you to James Hall & Co. and all our corporate partners. We simply couldn’t do what we do without you and our amazing volunteer fundraisers.

“Sponsorship and fundraising events are so important and enable Lancashire Mind to continue working with schools, community groups and businesses across the county to promote resilience, prevention and awareness of mental health.

“With 1 in 4 people now experiencing poor mental health, and a huge increase in our demand for our services, this support means more than ever.”

If you would like to find out more about corporate sponsorship or corporate places in the races, Mind encoruage you to contact them through: [email protected]

