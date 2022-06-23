The frim, which has its HQ in Blackpool, is aiming to champion the transition from diesel to battery electric heavy trucks, with the introduction of two new Volvo FE Electric tippers into its fleet – the first of their kind to be delivered anywhere in the UK.

The pair will operate from the company’s depot on the Enterprise Business Park in Leyland, where charging infrastructure has been installed to support both the trucks and staff cars, as a demonstration of the firm’s road-to-zero commitment.

Volvo Trucks and supplying dealer Thomas Hardie Commercials worked closely with Fox Group to determine the optimal specification for the vehicles, using the manufacturer’s Electric Range Simulator – which considers multiple factors about a customer’s operation, including payload, routes, driving hours and charging infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the two new electric powered trucks at Fox Group in Lancashire

Paul Fox, managing director, said: “This purchase marks the start of the electrification of our fleet. We understand we are the first company in the UK to invest in electric tippers – and one of the first in Europe.

“We are strongly committed to playing our part in the UK’s push to reach net zero and we will be making more of our fleet electric in the future. This milestone is just the beginning of the journey, and we believe if the country is serious about substantially reducing carbon emissions, the construction sector needs to join the party – and we are proud to be playing our part and leading from the front.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with Volvo Trucks on this project and throughout the process we have received excellent support from Neil Crook, Customer Solutions Manager at Thomas Hardie Commercials.”