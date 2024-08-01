Lancashire firm provides training to help fill gaps in skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading Lancashire training provider PHX Training is leading the way in filling the skills gaps during its celebration of 20 years in business.

The company has been awarded the prestigious Investors in People Gold accreditation for its approach to its employees.

PHX was praised for how it features an open, honest and transparent approach, keeping employees well informed on the future direction of the company and improving employee opportunities for higher or specialist qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the company has now passed a rigorous inspection by the industry watchdog Ofsted, awarding the company a Good grading for all of its seven sites across the region.

ASCII

The organisation was awarded its rating across all key areas in the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and its adult learning programmes.

PHX Training is celebrating its 20-year anniversary as a specialist provider of skills, coaching and mentoring to help build successful futures of people in the workplace and provide businesses with the skills they need, having supported over 20,000 individuals and delivered over 11,000 qualifications.

Briony Fawcett, managing director at PHX Training, said: “We’ve continued to raise standards internally as an employer and a provider of education and this is ultimately helping to build successful futures for those people who come to us to improve their skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to help our communities in which we operate and our message to those who are considering upskilling themselves is simple - just come and talk to us.”

PHX supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are hiring.

A team of qualified trainers delivers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at seven PHX Training centres in Preston, Morecambe, Blackpool, Blackburn, Barrow, Carlisle and Workington.

As well as individuals, PHX also works with partners as a prime and a sub-contractor which allows it to further invest in its local communities. The company has built up partnerships with a range of organisations including Blackpool, Cumbria and Lancashire Councils, the Education & Skills Funding Agency, the Department for Work & Pensions and the National Careers Service.

To find out about the full range of support PHX Training offers, contact 01228 210 317 or visit www.phxtraining.co.uk.