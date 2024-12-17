Lancashire company warns against office party hijinks with themed Christmas song

Lancashire-based Evolve Document Solutions has launched a humorous Christmas campaign to discourage office workers from copying body parts on photocopiers.

At the heart of the campaign is Evolve’s song entitled ‘Don't Copy Your Bits and Bobs This Christmas’. The original song offers a light-hearted take on appropriate workplace behaviour this festive season. The accompanying video shows staff acting out safety scenarios and singing catchy verses, as well as a warning chorus to highlight the risks of misusing office equipment.

Alongside the song, Evolve has made downloadable warning signs available on their website, encouraging workplaces to take a proactive approach to copier safety during the holidays.

Daniel Maddox, for Evolve, said: “Most offices know colleagues who have either photocopied body parts or thought about it. Is it the most important issue people are facing in UK offices now? Probably not. But we've had so much fun, and hopefully, that is what comes through when you watch the video.

Evolve team offering timely festive advice for UK offices

“If people see our Christmas song as a playful reminder to think twice before engaging in risky copier behaviour or, better still, feel inspired to enjoy an amazing Christmas - either way, we will have done our job!”

The lyrics recount humorous tales of fictional characters like Tim from finance, Sheila from HR, and Mark from IT, whose copier mishaps led to embarrassment or injury. With its whimsical tone, the song underscores the potential risks of unsafe practices, aiming to encourage better behaviour in the workplace.

Evolve’s initiative also includes free warning posters that workplaces can display near office copiers. These signs, available for download on the company’s website, provide a simple yet effective reminder to avoid inappropriate or hazardous copier use during the holiday season.