DA Techs specialises in diamond cut alloy wheel refurbishment as well as body and tyre repair and had grown steadily since it was established in 2016.

The company initially offered a mobile service to car dealerships to help them avoid the delays of sending alloy wheels off for repairs, before founders Phil Barnard and Jamie Baxter opened a physical base in Adlington, near Chorley.

Phil and Jamie were looking for ways to further expand and capitalise on growing opportunities to offer the firm’s technology around the UK. They were referred to Rosebud by Lancashire’s Access to Finance service.

DA Techs secured an £80,000 loan from Rosebud which allowed it to deliver a major contract by developing a repair pod at a national vehicle reconditioning business, as well as investing in the company’s Adlington base.

Director Phil Barnard said: “The initial loan from Rosebud allowed us to build a semi-permanent repair facility for one of our blue-chip customers in Colchester. We are based on their main site and have two staff operating the pod.”

Rosebud is owned by Lancashire County Developments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lancashire County Council. It aims to support the growth of Lancashire businesses and the local economy, offering loans between £10,000 and £300,000, plus business support.