KTB Music of Little Hoole, was founded by Katy Bradley in 2009, to offer music services, community choirs, sing-a-longs, teaching of all instruments and vocals.

But during lockdown, it was badly hit as face-to-face lessons and choir meetings were put on hold and school music lessons shelved as pupils were sent home.

But now, with a new showcase event starting today in Leyland and lessons back on, the business is aiming to get the show on the road.

Tom Madill, Kate Males, and Katy Bradley of KTB Music which is back to being busy after tow years of battling through the pandemic lockdowns. Photo Neil Cross

Teacher Kate Males, who joined the business founded by Katy Bradley in 2019, said the aim was to bring music to the people.

As well as teaching, they also run recitals, with musicians from all over the UK, for people to enjoy live music.

Kate said: "The last two years have been really hard and we want to thank everyone who has continued their lessons and choirs and sing-a-longs online. Without them we probably would not still be here.

They are back offering peripatetic music lessons in schools.

Kate Males, of KTB Music, teaching Laura Priestley. Photo Neil Cross

Kate said: “Schools were not wanting to have people in through their doors, understandably, so now we are now actively looking for more to get in touch."

"Slowly but surely, things have picked up. All our rooms are well ventilated and doors and windows are opened. But people can still take part online if they want.

"We like to focus on live music and making it accessible to everyone, whether it is learning, listening or taking part.

"We are starting a monthly showcase in Leyland (at St Mary's Community Centre) on the fourth Monday of every month, and we will be inviting musicians, dancers, comedians.

"It will be a friendly, safe, nurturing environment. People often find the most difficult thing is starting. It can be really daunting in front of an audience for the first time, so this will offer a welcoming place for people but also it’s

for professionals to try out new material before their full shows.

"People can come along as the audience and enjoy a night out full of entertainment."