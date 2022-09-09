Lancashire businesses get ready to rock at county expo and networking event

Organisers say that the fourth North Lancs Expo, back after a two year break due to lockdown, is set to be the best yet offering businesses a chance to show what they have to offer as well as get involved with a radio event.

They add that not only is the North Lancs Expo the largest exhibition of businesses in the district, but also this year it will play host to a preview, of Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival for next year.

Running alongside the North Lancs Expo, the team behind Lancaster’s Highest Point music weekend will bring delegates a taste of what to expect at the festival in 2023.

The team from Beyond Radio will be presenting at the North Lancs Expo later this month

There will be a ‘mini festival’ with a stage for DJs, acoustic acts, and performers.

The Expo will also play host to Lancaster’s local radio station Beyond Radio. Its team will be broadcasting live from the Expo from 12pm to 3pm and will be offering the opportunity for local businesses to chat on the Radio. A great profile raiser for any business!

The Expo, this year at Lancaster and Morecambe College after previously being staged at Lancaster Brewery, is free to attend for all visitors and with free parking it aims to be the most cost effective networking experience of the year.

Vicky Lofthouse, CEO of Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce.

Exhibitors and delegates can explore potential new relationships as suppliers, customers or even employees.

Celebrating 125 years of supporting businesses across North Lancashire in 2022, Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce will host the North Lancs Expo in partnership with Lancaster City Council and Lancaster and Morecambe College who will play host to the event on Friday, September 30.

Vicky Lofthouse, chief executive officer of Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Chamber team and I are so excited for the Expo and the fourth one looks set to be the best yet.

“With so many businesses, the future workforce and now Highest Point, all in one place, it is going to be phenomenal.”

Scenes from the 2019 North Lancs Expo

To find out more visit https://lancaster-chamber.org.uk/expo