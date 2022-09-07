Blackpool Pleasure Beach to get an international honour at industry event

The amusement park will be recognised by IAAPA as part of its Expo Europe, as the global organisation recognises its near century-old relationship.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach joined the association in 1923 when Founder William G. Bean attended an annual meeting and became the first member from outside North America.

At this year’s IAAPA Expo Europe taking place at ExCeL London, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s chief executive Amanda Thompson OBE will be awarded with a 75 plus Year Member Ribbon that will only be worn by Blackpool Pleasure Beach staff during the event.

The Big One ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

This honour acknowledges the relationship between the two organisations as the show returns to London for the first time since 2011.

IAAPA bosses said that opening in 1896 Blackpool Pleasure Beach was steeped in history and had been setting the standard for the global attractions industry ever since, celebrating its 125-year anniversary in 2021.

Thousands of UK and international leisure industry professionals are set to gather in London for the flagship European trade show of The Global Association for the Attractions Industry, shining the spotlight on the recovering tourism industry.

Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “I’m delighted that Blackpool Pleasure Beach is to receive this prestigious accolade. Blackpool Pleasure Beach and IAAPA have a long and illustrious history together. Not only did I serve as Chairman in 2020 and 2021, the first European woman to do so, but my father also held the same position.

“Our shared history goes right back to my great-grandfather WG Bean who spoke at an early IAAPA meeting almost 100 years ago.

“I look forward to continuing this relationship and working with IAAPA for many more years.”

Peter van der Schans, executive director and vice president of IAAPA EMEA said: “It’s impressive we get to celebrate Blackpool Pleasure Beach as they near 100 years of membership with IAAPA, an association that only celebrated its 100th anniversary a few years ago.

"Honouring the attraction’s staff at IAAPA Expo Europe is only made sweeter with the fact we’ll do it on our stage in London, just a few hours away from their top-tier destination.”