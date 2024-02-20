Lancashire business set for success as it celebrates 10 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company, which offers a specialist cavity wall insulation extraction service using the very latest techniques to extract damp and wet insulation material, was founded by Lancashire entrepreneur Damian Mercer and has gone from a one-man band to the 12 strong team it has today, working with some of the country’s biggest contractors.

Since launching in 2014, the firm has grown steadily and in the last 12 months has experienced a meteoric rise which is set to see its turnover increase by over 200% on its previous financial year.

In 2023 it added six new positions to the company, with a further four expected to be added this year to cater for the increased demand for its services.

Damian Mercer, Cavity Extraction Ltd founder

Commenting on its success, Founder and Director Damian said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be celebrating 10 years in business, it feels like a major milestone and made even better by the fact that it is set to be our best year to date!

“It’s been ten years in the making, but the last 6-12 months there’s been a real step change in demand for our services, as our established reputation has led to high levels of both repeat and new business not just here in Lancashire but across the UK.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank my incredible team, none of which this would be possible without. We invest a lot of time and money ensuring each of them has every qualification they need to do their job to the best standard possible – this in turn is repaid in their loyalty and high quality of work which enables us to deliver on our commitment of excellence on each and every job we do for our clients.”

Towards the end of 2023, the company announced it had invested £50,000 in top of the range drone technology which uses thermal imaging to survey homes on a mass scale and reduces cost, time, risk, and carbon footprint, when looking to identify inefficient cavity wall insulation.

Beyond thermal imaging capabilities, the drone technology captures extensive datasets, which enable its team to generate accurate 3D models, allowing comprehensive applications such as dilapidation surveys and compliance checks.

Damian added: “The addition of the drones has enabled us to take our product offering to another level and is invaluable to our housing association and property developer clients who have a large number of properties that we are now able to canvas on a mass scale, thanks to our new technology and equipment.”