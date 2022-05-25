Lancashire building apprentices in Preston given 10,000 bricks to build their futures

Persimmon Homes has cemented its relationship with Preston College with the donation of the bricks to support the training and assessment of the next generation of construction professionals.

The delivery was welcomed by college Principal Louise Doswell in the company of apprentices and representatives of Persimmon Homes.

The bricks, enough to build a large three-bedroom house, will be put to use helping students and apprentices develop the skills they need to begin a successful career in construction as the industry seeks to attract the next generation to deliver much needed new housing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon Homes has donated 10,00 bricks to Preston College Louise Doswell, Principal, Preston College, Kevin Farrington, Managing Director, Persimmon Homes Lancashire with four construction apprentices alongside representatives from Preston College and Persimmon Homes.

Building a more diverse workforce is vital for the construction sector and earlier this year Persimmon launched its Target 50 initiative to recruit an additional 50 female apprentices or technical trainees in construction facing roles this year.

Councillor Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council said: “The partnership between organisations and businesses such as Persimmon Homes with colleges across the city signifies the importance of investment in staff by building a skilled and committed workforce for the future.”

Preston College Chief Executive and Principal, Louise Doswell said: “The social value and community benefit from this valuable donation will undoubtedly have a great impact. It not only enables our learners to develop their skills with high-quality materials, but it also allows the college to continue training future generations to become employment-ready when they leave for industry.”

A load of 10,000 bricks donated to Preston College by Persimmon Homes will be used by apprentices in their training

Mark Taylor, Head of School for Construction and the Built Environment said: “As a college we are committed to help support and grow construction in the local area. This donation will allow our learners to continue their training with the very best in trade supplies.”

Kevin Farrington managing director for Persimmon Homes Lancashire said: “With the need for new housing well documented, we know how important it is to support construction students and help develop a diverse, talented workforce for the years ahead.

“We are particularly proud of our links to local colleges and helping young people across the region to develop the skills they need to pursue one of the many exciting careers that housebuilding has to offer.

“Attracting young people from all backgrounds is absolutely vital to make up for those retiring from the industry.