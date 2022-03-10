New plans revealed for Persimmon Homes development in Clitheroe
A housebuilder has announced plans for 57 new homes in Clitheroe, where it will spend more than £400,000 on community facilities.
The Persimmon Homes development at Hawthorne Farm will feature a range of one-bedroom bungalows and three, four and five-bedroom houses.
Andrew Laing, land director for Persimmon Homes Lancashire, said: “We are delighted to have secured the land for this project, which will deliver much-needed homes for local people, including 17 designated as affordable housing and a range of properties specifically for the over-55s.
“Our plans also incorporate areas of open green space and native tree planting throughout the site.”
Planning permission was granted for the 4.275-acre site by Ribble Valley Borough Council.
Andrew added: “We will be making financial contributions of almost £380,000 to support education in the area and a further £32,600 towards recreational facilities for the community.
“Work is set to begin this month with the expectation that the first properties will be available for sale in the summer.”