Lancashire-based BWS named finalist for Micro Business of the Year at the BIBAs 2025

Leading North West bid writing specialists, BWS, has been shortlisted for the Micro Business of the Year category at the esteemed 2025 ‘Be Inspired Business Awards’ (BIBAs). This latest recognition follows their win in the same category at the 2024 Lancashire Red Rose Awards, underscoring their continued excellence in the region.

As Lancashire’s prestigious premier business awards, the BIBAs has been celebrating the county’s top companies, entrepreneurs and world-class business community for 18 years running.

The glittering awards ceremony will take place on Friday, September 19 and will be held at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom with more than 1,000 guests in attendance.

As part of the selection process, BWS attended an in-person interview on Thursday, May 15, at Preston North End's Deepdale Stadium. The interview provided an opportunity for the judges to delve deeper into BWS's operations, achievements, and future plans.

The BWS team securing their win at the 2024 Red Rose Awards.

In addition to the rigorous selection process, the BIBA judging panel will visit BWS's premises in Chorley on Tuesday, June 17.

During this 30-minute visit, judges will tour the facilities and engage with team members to validate and expand on the information provided in the application and interview.

Michael Baron, Managing Director at BWS, commented on the shortlisting: “Being announced as finalists for the BIBAs Micro Business of the Year indicates that we’re doing something right as a business; it’s a testament to the team’s dedication and the strides we have made over the past year.

"We’re absolutely delighted to reach the final stages, and hope that this is a sign of all the things to come as we continue to develop and scale. We are thrilled to be recognised among Lancashire's top businesses, and look forward to the awards ceremony in September, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for the 19th September!”

For more information about the BIBAs and to view the full list of finalists, visit www.thebibas.co.uk.