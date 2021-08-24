Lancashire architects hire heritage expert to strengthen team

He joins the practice from Firth Architects in Lytham, where he specialised in the design of luxury residential developments, bespoke, high-valued houses and residential projects.

Based at the Preston office, Matthew will cover a wide range of residential and commercial client projects.

With a keen interest in heritage and listed buildings, Matthew has extensive experience in designing renovations involving the adaptation of old commercial buildings for residential use or for a more contemporary purpose.

Alistair Baines, chairman, said: “Matthew is a valuable addition to our architecture and design team, and we all welcome him to the practice. Not only does he have experience in the residential sector and working on historic properties, Matthew has a highly technical background.”

After qualifying as an architect in 2020 following completion of Part 3 of the RIBA’s Advanced Diploma in Professional Practice in Architecture, Matthew now aims to achieve his goal of becoming an accredited conservation architect. He also has a keen interest in expanding his experience in commercial property design.

He said: “I am really pleased to have joined the team at Cassidy + Ashton and feel extremely fortunate to be a part of a supportive and established practice with a very high standard of design.

“I take great pride in appreciating the precision of detailing and craftsmanship in my role as an architect and value the success of breathing new life into old buildings.