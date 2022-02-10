Lancashire agency unveils new top leadership team

Simon, who has been with the company since 2004, previously held the role of joint managing director and now heads up the business with the support of a newly created leadership team.

Dave Mallalieu, head of digital, Sarah Huddy, promoted to head of design and Julie Hackett, who now leads the marketing team as account director, form the new leadership team.

The changes follow the retirement of former joint MD, Peter Cobley from the Warton-based firm.

Simon, who also retains his role as creative director of ICG, said: “I am really excited to be leading ICG as we continue to drive the business forward, develop new services and expand our client portfolio.

“While the last two years have been challenging, we’ve recorded strong organic growth with more than a dozen new clients joining our roster last year. I am delighted to say that we have hit the ground running in 2022 and are on track for another record year.