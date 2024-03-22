Kingswood Homes rated best in the North West

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The homebuilder earned the revered five-star rating after 96.8% of its homeowners said that they were satisfied with the quality of their new home and would recommend Kingswood to a friend.

The Customer Satisfaction Survey was launched in 2006 and home builders are awarded an annual ‘Star Rating’ based on all their responses to the key question ‘would you recommend your builder to a friend?’ over a full 12-month period.

Stuart Bullough, construction director at Kingswood Homes, said: “We put our all into every home we build and that is why we are so proud to have been awarded the coveted five-star rating yet again. If there is one purchase in your life you want to be confident about, it is your own home, and to obtain the third highest score for customer service in the UK, as an SME that is something we are very proud of.

Kingswood Homes at Green Hills, Blackburn

“Our high specification homes can be designed around our customers via Shape Your Home, and they are built to the highest standard by our construction teams, including Pride in the Job award-winning site managers. It’s great to know that our customers can see the craftmanship and hard work that goes into building their homes.”

Kingswood Homes are currently building homes at Green Hills in Blackburn and Spinners Brook in Hoddlesden.

Green Hills has two collections of homes including their contemporary Farmstead Collection that has an impressive six-bedroom Farmhouse 6 show home that’s open to view every Thursday-Monday.

There is also the Homestead Collection (open seven days a week) with three show homes available to view including the popular Croston 2M bungalow.

Inside a Kingswood show home

Spinners Brook is situated in a peaceful reservoir-side location overlooking the countryside and has three show homes available to view Thursday-Monday.